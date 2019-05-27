Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
27 maj, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Carla Martinez comforts her cousin Ceaser Martinez as he weeps over his brother's grave on Memorial Day at the Veterans National Cemetery in Los Angeles. Rodrigo Matinez was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.
2
A large crowd passes a pedestrian crossing as a commuter train travels overhead in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, Japan.
3
Corgi dogs race during the Southern California "Corgi Nationals" championship at the Santa Anita Horse Racetrack in Arcadia, California, May 26 2019.
4
People walk through soap bubbles in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London.
Ngarko më shumë
27 maj, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG