Foto e ditës
28 maj 2020
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Nurses participate in a Zumba aerobic fitness program as a way of helping them to cope with working situations during the coronavirus outbreak within the Infectious Disease Unit grounds of the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.
2
Smoke rises over the Nissan factory as workers burn tires during a protest in Barcelona, Spain. Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. is closing its manufacturing plants in the northeastern Catalonia region, resulting in the loss of some 3,000 direct jobs.
3
A person dressed as the mascot of Tokyo Tower wears a face shield while waiting to greet patrons at the entrance of the 332.9 meter (1,092 foot) high tower, as the city's landmark reopened following coronavirus lockdown.
4
Demonstrators confront riot police as they try to cross barricades on a road leading to the UNESCO Palace where Lebanon's parliament is holding a legislative session, during a protest against a controversial amnesty draft law, in Beirut, Lebanon.
28 maj 2020
