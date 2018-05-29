Lidhje
Foto e ditës
29 maj 2018
1 hour ago
1
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during the Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Chonburi province, Thailand.
2
Fishing boats carrying a group of Palestinian activists who are protesting and perhaps trying to breach Israel's naval blockade on Gaza, setting to sail from Gaza City harbor. The Gaza Strip has been under Israeli blockade for more than a decade, with Israel saying it is necessary to prevent the Palestinian enclave's militant Hamas rulers from obtaining means to attack the Jewish state.
3
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 28, 2018.
4
Police try to calm a man at the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. A gunman killed three people, including two police officers in Liege, a city official said. Police later killed the attacker, and other officers were wounded in the shooting.
