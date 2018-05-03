Lidhje

3 maj 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A member of Teamlab collective walks in a digital installation room with hanging lamps at Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan.
2 A mounted honor guard takes part in the welcoming ceremony for Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the palace in Bogor, south of Jakarta, Indonesia.
3 Military Police officers stage an operation at "Cidade de Deus" (City of God) favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
4 A British Airways passenger plane flies in front of the moon above London.

