Foto e ditës

4 maj 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Commuters crowd Cadorna train station in Milan, Italy. Italians returned to work and restrictions on movement eased after a two-month coronavirus shutdown.
Traditional Thai dancers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, which was reopened after the Thai government relaxed measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Bangkok.
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken the social distancing rule, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India.
Municipal workers wearing protective gear bury a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cemetery in Tarakan, North Kalimantan Province, Indonesia.
