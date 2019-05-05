Lidhje

Breaking News
Foto e ditës

5 maj 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A woman dances with light at an event called 'Catharsis on the Mall' in Washington, May 4, 2019.
2 Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen during his coronation procession, in Bangkok.
3 People are seen heading toward the bridge as they return from the coronation procession for Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok.
4 Moto3 rider Tatsuki Suzuki of Japan, right, takes a curve during the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.

