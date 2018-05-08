Lidhje

8 maj 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An OV-10 Bronco aircraft, decorated with World War I commemoration motifs, flies over Flanders international airport, ahead of the world&#39;s first Short Take Off &amp; Landing competition on sand, in Wevelgem, Belgium.
Steam rises from fissure 9 on Moku Street in the Leilani Estates Subdivision, Hawaii, May 7, 2018. HVO scientists on the scene reported hearing rumbling noises in the area.
A worker sorts out plastic bottles at a warehouse in Jalandhar, India, May 7, 2018.
A police officer and schoolchildren take part in an anti-terrorism drill at a primary school in Huaibei, Anhui province, China, May 7, 2018.
