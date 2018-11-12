Lidhje

12 nëntor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The world&#39;s longest dragon boat carrying 179 rowers sail along the Mekong river during a ceremony in Prey Veng province, Cambodia.
Fire and smoke billow following Israeli airstrikes targeting Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, near the border with Egypt. Israel&#39;s military said it was carrying out airstrikes &quot;throughout the Gaza Strip&quot; after a barrage of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory.
An Indian man rides on a camel cart during at the Pushkar Camel Fair in Pushkar, in the western state of Rajasthan.
An aircraft drops flame retardant as firefighters battle the Woolsey Fire as it continues to burn in Malibu, California, Nov. 11, 2018.
