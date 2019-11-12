Lidhje

12 nëntor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, left, welcomes former Bolivian President Evo Morales upon his arrival to Mexico City. Mexico granted asylum to Morales, who is under mounting pressure from the military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests.
2 Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia.
3 A woman braces the stiff wind and blowing snow off Lake Michigan, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.
4 A tranquilized wild elephant that killed five villagers during a 24-hour rampage before being caught is lifted up with a crane as it is transported in Rongjuli forest division in western Assam's Goalpara district, India.

