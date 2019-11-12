Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
12 nëntor 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, left, welcomes former Bolivian President Evo Morales upon his arrival to Mexico City. Mexico granted asylum to Morales, who is under mounting pressure from the military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests.
2
Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte look on as thick smoke rises from bushfires near Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia.
3
A woman braces the stiff wind and blowing snow off Lake Michigan, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.
4
A tranquilized wild elephant that killed five villagers during a 24-hour rampage before being caught is lifted up with a crane as it is transported in Rongjuli forest division in western Assam's Goalpara district, India.
Ngarko më shumë
12 nëntor 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG