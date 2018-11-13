Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

13 nëntor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Hindu devotees offer prayers in the waters of the Arabian Sea at sunset during Chhath Puja festival in Mumbai, India.
1 Hindu devotees offer prayers in the waters of the Arabian Sea at sunset during Chhath Puja festival in Mumbai, India.
A flock of starlings flies in a murmuration past a crane, in Milan, Italy.
2 A flock of starlings flies in a murmuration past a crane, in Milan, Italy.
This aerial picture shows traffic on an elevated intersection in downtown Shanghai, China, Nov. 12, 2018.
3 This aerial picture shows traffic on an elevated intersection in downtown Shanghai, China, Nov. 12, 2018.
Taiwanese Chen San-yuan, 70, known as &quot;Pokemon grandpa&quot;, plays the mobile game &quot;Pokemon Go&quot; by Nintendo, near his home with 15 mobile phones, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Nov. 12, 2018.
4 Taiwanese Chen San-yuan, 70, known as "Pokemon grandpa", plays the mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo, near his home with 15 mobile phones, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Nov. 12, 2018.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG