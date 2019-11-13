Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
13 nëntor, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, left, and Career Foreign Service officer George Kent are sworn before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump.
2
A stranded ferry boat lies on its side, in Venice, Italy The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded.
3
National police disperse pro-independence demonstrators blocking a major highway near Girona, Spain.
4
Nomadic women carry camel milk in pails, as they escort their herd in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Ngarko më shumë
13 nëntor, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG