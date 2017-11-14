14 nëntor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An earthquake survivor sits on debris in front of her house which was built under the Mehr state-owned program, in Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran. President Hassan Rouhani said his administration will probe the cause of so much damage to buildings constructed under the state-owned program after a powerful earthquake hit the area along the border with Iraq on Sunday which killed over 400 people.
Villagers look at two dead sperm whales on a beach in Aceh Besar, Indonesia.
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (R) representing Indonesia receives her crown from Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa representing Philippines at the 57th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan.
Thousands of heavy-duty trucks loaded with coal are lined up for up to 130 kilometers from the Mongolia-China border in the Gobi desert, Mongolia.