Foto e ditës
14 nëntor, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists vandalize a police vehicle during clashes in Dhaka.
A Hindu woman takes a dip in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna before worshiping the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival of Chatth Puja in New Delhi, India.
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hold a bilateral meeting in Singapore.
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, hitchhikes on the motorway on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, Nov. 13, 2018.
14 nëntor, 2018
