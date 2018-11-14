Lidhje

Foto e ditës

14 nëntor, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists vandalize a police vehicle during clashes in Dhaka.
2 A Hindu woman takes a dip in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna before worshiping the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival of Chatth Puja in New Delhi, India.
3 Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hold a bilateral meeting in Singapore.
4 A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, hitchhikes on the motorway on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, Nov. 13, 2018.

