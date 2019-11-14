Lidhje

14 nëntor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Students are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting in Santa Clarita, California. (Credit: KTTV-TV)
Supporters of former President Evo Morales march to the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia. Morales resigned and flew to Mexico under military pressure following massive nationwide protests over alleged fraud in an election last month in which he claimed to have won a fourth term in office.
People walk through across a makeshift walkway over the flooded St. Mark&#39;s Square in Venice, Italy.
Omar, left, and his mother Lara, the son and the wife of of Alaa Abu Fakher, who was killed by a Lebanese soldier in Tuesday night protests south of Beirut, attend his funeral, in Choueifat neighborhood.
