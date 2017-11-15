15 nëntor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A barefoot man stands in front of a pile of vehicles in the municipality of Madra western Athens, Greece. Flash floods in the Greek capital's western outskirts turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris, killing at least nine people, inundating homes and businesses and knocking out a section of a highway.
Ice sculptor Darren Jackson puts the finishing touches to an ice sculpture of two stags, which makes up part of a forthcoming exhibition, "The Ice Adventure: A Journey Through Frozen Scotland," in Edinburgh, Scotland, Nov. 14, 2017.
Pope Francis writes on the bonnet of a Lamborghini donated to him by the luxury sports car maker, at the Vatican. The car will be auctioned off by Sotheby's, with the proceeds going to charities including one aimed at helping rebuild Christian communities in Iraq that were devastated by the Islamic State group.
People pass the German pavilion in the shape of the earth during the COP 23 Fiji UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany.