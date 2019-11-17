Lidhje
Foto e ditës
17 nëntor, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
French aircrafts of the Patrouille de France spray colored smoke during a performance on the opening day of the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
2
Protesters clash with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong.
3
People place candles at a memorial to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the so-called Velvet Revolution in Prague, Czech Republic. The peaceful Velvet Revolution toppled the Communist regime in former Czechoslovakia 30 years ago, paving the way for democratic and economic reforms in the former Soviet satellite.
4
Palestinian journalists react to a stun grenade fired by Israeli forces during a protest to show solidarity with their colleague Muath Amarna, who was shot in his eye, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
17 nëntor, 2019
