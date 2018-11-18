Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
18 nëntor 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
From right: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Vice President of the German Parliament Bundestag Claudia Roth, France's President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of Germany's upper house Bundesrat Daniel Guenther and the President of Germany's Federal Constitutional Court Andreas Vosskuhle attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Central Memorial for the Victims of War and Dictatorship in Berlin.
2
Evacuees sift through a pile of clothing at an encampment in a Walmart parking lot in Chico, California, Nov. 17, 2018. More than 1,000 people remain listed as missing in the worst-ever wildfire to hit the U.S. state.
3
A riot policeman throws a stun grenade during clashes outside the Polytechnic University in Athens, Greece, Nov. 17, 2018, on the 45th anniversary of a student uprising against the country's then-ruling military regime.
4
Trucks are blocked on the motorway at the border between France and Spain in Biriatou, southwestern France, Nov.17, 2018. French interior ministry officials say that one protester has been killed and more than 40 injured as demonstrators block roads around France to protest gas price increases.
Ngarko më shumë
18 nëntor 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG