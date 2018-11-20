Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
20 nëntor 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A pedestrian walks down a stairways through a row of trees during a rainy autumn day, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
2
Art installation "Middle way" by Romanian artist Bogdan Rata is displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
Burning tires and large rocks serve as barricades blocking a road on the third day of countrywide protests over allegations of government corruption, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
4
Employee Jeferson Deodata da Silva selects a book from the shelves of the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 19, 2018.
Ngarko më shumë
20 nëntor 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG