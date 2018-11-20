Lidhje

20 nëntor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A pedestrian walks down a stairways through a row of  trees during a rainy autumn day, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
2 Art installation "Middle way" by Romanian artist Bogdan Rata is displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3 Burning tires and large rocks serve as barricades blocking a road on the third day of countrywide protests over allegations of government corruption, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
4 Employee Jeferson Deodata da Silva selects a book from the shelves of the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 19, 2018.

