Foto e ditës

20 nëntor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 U.S. President Donald Trump reads from his notes as he speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before departing for Austin, Texas.
2 Headlines from the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump are seen on a news display outside Fox News headquarters in New York.
3 An anti-riot policeman tackles a woman as they disperse a crowd gathered to hear an address by Nelson Chamisa, leader of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) Alliance, at Morgan Tsvangirai House, the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe.
4 A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal.

