21 nëntor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People remove a portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe from the wall at the International Conference center, after his resignation in Harare. Robert Mugabe resigned swept from power as his 37-year reign of brutality and autocratic control crumbled within days of a military takeover.
Zimbabwe's members of parliament celebrate after President Robert Mugabe's resignation in Harare.
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony as son Barron and first lady Melania Trump look on in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C.
A man pays his respect at a memorial dedicated to people died in clashes with security forces at the Independent Square (Maidan) in Kyiv, Ukraine, to mark the fourth anniversary of the beginning of the protests.