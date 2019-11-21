Lidhje

21 nëntor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A woman marches with her children in an anti-government demonstration in Bogota, Colombia.
2 Youths hold placards for a mass display before a Holy Mass led by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
3 Former White House National Security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, are sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump.
4 A man stands next to a fragment of a ground-to-ground missile fired by government forces that hit a makeshift camp in the village of Qah near the Turkish border in the northwestern Idlib province, Syria.

