24 nëntor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Brazil's Flamengo football team celebrate their victory with fans during a parade in Rio de Janeiro, after the team defeated Argentina's River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final football match in Lima, Peru.
2 People line up to vote outside of a polling place in Hong Kong.
3 Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada perform during the gala exhibition of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Sapporo, northern Japan.
4 Mamoudou Doulla who sustained a gunshot wound in Libya stands onboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat near the Sicilian port of Augusta, Italy.

