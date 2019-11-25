Lidhje

25 nëntor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and First Lady Melania Trump present Conan, the military working dog injured in the successful operation targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, before the media in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington.
2 Two male turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter, that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump, hang out in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington.
3 Women born in the 1950's wait for Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to outline the party's plans to repay the "historical debt of honor" owed to women born in the 1950's, in Renishaw.
4 A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq.

