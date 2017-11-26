26 nëntor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia, in this picture obtained from social media.
2
Rescue workers work at the site of a blast in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China.
3
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem.
4
An Etihad Airways' Airbus A380 and UAE's Al-Fursan aerobatic team perform at the Yas Marina circuit before the start of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.