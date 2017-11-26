Lidhje

26 nëntor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia, in this picture obtained from social media.
Rescue workers work at the site of a blast in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China.
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem.
An Etihad Airways&#39; Airbus A380 and UAE&#39;s Al-Fursan aerobatic team perform at the Yas Marina circuit before the start of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.
