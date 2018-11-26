Lidhje

26 nëntor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A merry-go-round turns as the Christmas tree is illuminated after the opening of the traditional Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany.
2 Activists of Ukrainian far-right groups hold flares during a rally in front of the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv as they demand to set martial law in the country and to cut diplomatic relations with Russia.
3 A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018. U.S. authorities shut the country's busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into Mexico to repel Central American migrants approaching the border.
4 A Somali security officer secures the scene of an explosion at a market in Wadajir district in Mogadishu.

