Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
26 nëntor 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A merry-go-round turns as the Christmas tree is illuminated after the opening of the traditional Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany.
2
Activists of Ukrainian far-right groups hold flares during a rally in front of the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv as they demand to set martial law in the country and to cut diplomatic relations with Russia.
3
A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 25, 2018. U.S. authorities shut the country's busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into Mexico to repel Central American migrants approaching the border.
4
A Somali security officer secures the scene of an explosion at a market in Wadajir district in Mogadishu.
Ngarko më shumë
26 nëntor 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG