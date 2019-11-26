Lidhje
26 nëntor 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The sun sets behind cut-outs of musicians and dancers in Pau, France.
2
People enjoy the views from a pedestrian bridge at the Zaryadye Park during sunset in downtown Moscow, Russia, Nov. 25, 2019.
3
A man passes next to a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Durres, western Albania. A strong earthquake has shaken Albania, killing at least four people were killed and 150 others were injured.
4
Farmers park their tractors on the 'Road of June 17' in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Some thousands farmers are expected in the capital for a protest against the German and European agriculture policy.
26 nëntor 2019
