Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

26 nëntor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The sun sets behind cut-outs of musicians and dancers in Pau, France.
1 The sun sets behind cut-outs of musicians and dancers in Pau, France.
People enjoy the views from a pedestrian bridge at the Zaryadye Park during sunset in downtown Moscow, Russia, Nov. 25, 2019.
2 People enjoy the views from a pedestrian bridge at the Zaryadye Park during sunset in downtown Moscow, Russia, Nov. 25, 2019.
A man passes next to a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Durres, western Albania. A strong earthquake has shaken Albania, killing at least four people were killed and 150 others were injured.
3 A man passes next to a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Durres, western Albania. A strong earthquake has shaken Albania, killing at least four people were killed and 150 others were injured.
Farmers park their tractors on the &#39;Road of June 17&#39; in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Some thousands farmers are expected in the capital for a protest against the German and European agriculture policy.
4 Farmers park their tractors on the 'Road of June 17' in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Some thousands farmers are expected in the capital for a protest against the German and European agriculture policy.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG