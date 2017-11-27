Lidhje

27 nëntor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Ethnic Kachin Catholic devotees gather along a road to see Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar ahead of his arrival.
The official White House Christmas tree is seen from the Cross Hall in Washington.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Britain&#39;s royal palace says Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.
Miss South Africa 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L), is crowned new Miss Universe 2017 by Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenaere, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 26, 2017.
