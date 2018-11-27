Lidhje
27 nëntor 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A swarm of starlings flies over the Altare della Patria monument (Unknown soldier) in the city center of Rome, Italy, during sunset.
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera kisses a baby as he receives a group of repatriates at the international airport, in Santiago.
Pop.Up Next, a prototype designed by Audi, Airbus and Italdesign is displayed at the Amsterdam Drone Week in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The two-seater vehicle combines ground transportation with vertical take-off and landing capabilities.
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China, Nov. 25, 2018.
27 nëntor 2018
