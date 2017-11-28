28 nëntor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying Russia's Meteor-M 2-1 weather satellite and other equipment lifts off from the launch pad at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia.
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu, India.
Rohingya Muslim refugees react as police and officials attempt to control a surging crowd as they wait to be called to receive food aid of rice, water, and cooking oil in a relief center at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.