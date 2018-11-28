Lidhje

28 nëntor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Laborers pull a pontoon buoy with a rope in the river Ganges as they build a floating bridge for the upcoming Kumbh Mela festival, in Allahabad, India.
2 Migrating pink flamingos are being fed at a lake in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate.
3 A child plays with a Swiss guard in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican.
4 The now famous Mandarin Duck, nicknamed Mandarin Patinkin, makes an appearance on at a pond in Central Park in New York, Nov. 27, 2018.

