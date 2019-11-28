Lidhje

28 nëntor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Confetti flies at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
2 People take part in a gathering of thanks at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong's Central district after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation requiring an annual review of freedoms in Hong Kong.
3 A wounded protester is carried to receive first aid during clashes with security forces on Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq.
4 A boy dressed in a military police costume arrives to watch the Changing of the Guard at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil.

