Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
28 nëntor, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Confetti flies at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
2
People take part in a gathering of thanks at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong's Central district after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation requiring an annual review of freedoms in Hong Kong.
3
A wounded protester is carried to receive first aid during clashes with security forces on Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq.
4
A boy dressed in a military police costume arrives to watch the Changing of the Guard at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil.
28 nëntor, 2019
