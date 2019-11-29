Lidhje

29 nëntor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A tuktuk (motorized rickshaw) driver sits behind his broken windshield in his vehicle during clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in the Iraqi capital Baghdad&#39;s Rasheed street near al-Ahrar bridge.
Laborers sort out onions in a shop at a market in Ahmedabad, India.
Three men display their tattoos during the International Malaysia Tattoo Expo in Kuala Lumpur.
A youth plays in foamy discharge, caused by pollutants, as it mixes with the surf at a beach in Chennai, India.
