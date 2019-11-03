Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

3 nëntor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghda.
1 Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghda.
A pedestrian walks past a mural artwork painted on the wall of a house in the town of Ferizaj, Kosovo.
2 A pedestrian walks past a mural artwork painted on the wall of a house in the town of Ferizaj, Kosovo.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) hits Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London.
3 Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) hits Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London.
Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Nov. 2, 2019.
4 Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Nov. 2, 2019.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG