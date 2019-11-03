Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
3 nëntor, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires as they block the road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghda.
2
A pedestrian walks past a mural artwork painted on the wall of a house in the town of Ferizaj, Kosovo.
3
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) hits Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London.
4
Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Nov. 2, 2019.
Ngarko më shumë
3 nëntor, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG