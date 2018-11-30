Lidhje
30 nëntor 2018
4 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Shirlyne Wangari, 8, poses for a picture prior to the start of the first East Africa-wide pageant for people with albinism, which brings together 30 participants from the region to compete for the prize of being Mr. and Miss Alibinism in Nairobi, Kenya.
2
Grace Nathan, whose mother was onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, displays debris believed to belong to MH370 before handing over to Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
3
Body-painted activists take part in a protest against the G-20 Leaders' Summit taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
4
Anti-riot police use a water cannon during clashes with 'yellow vest' (Gilet Jaune) protesters during a demonstration, near major EU buildings in Brussels, Belgium.
30 nëntor 2018
