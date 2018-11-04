Lidhje

Foto e ditës

4 nëntor, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Participants in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run make their way down The Mall, in London, Britain.
&#39;Wang Yeh&#39;s Boat&#39;, a 13-meter finely crafted ancient warship made of paper and wood, sets on fire to ward off evil, disease and bad luck during Wang Yeh Boat Burning Festival, in Pingtung, Taiwan.
Participants wearing historical costumes ride their high-wheel bicycles during the annual penny farthing race in Prague, Czech Republic, Nov. 3, 2018.
Light illuminates marigold flowers in Kathmandu, Nepal.
