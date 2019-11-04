Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

4 nëntor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Foreign tourists wearing face masks visit the Taj Mahal under heavy smog conditions, in Agra, India. As smog levels exceeded those of Beijing by more than three times, authorities also parked a van with an air purifier near the iconic 17th-century marble mausoleum in a bid to clean the air, the Press Trust of India reported.
1 Foreign tourists wearing face masks visit the Taj Mahal under heavy smog conditions, in Agra, India. As smog levels exceeded those of Beijing by more than three times, authorities also parked a van with an air purifier near the iconic 17th-century marble mausoleum in a bid to clean the air, the Press Trust of India reported.
Anti-government protests set fire while security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas near the state-run TV in Baghdad, Iraq.
2 Anti-government protests set fire while security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas near the state-run TV in Baghdad, Iraq.
Myanmar&#39;s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) talks to New Zealand&#39;s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern next to Philippines&#39; President Rodrigo Duterte (L) during the 14th East Asia Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.
3 Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) talks to New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern next to Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte (L) during the 14th East Asia Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.
Women take part in the desert trek &quot;Rose Trip Maroc&quot; in the erg Chebbi near Merzouga. The Rose Trip Maroc is a female-oriented trek where teams of three must travel through the southern Moroccan Sahara desert with a compass, a map and a topographical reporter.
4 Women take part in the desert trek "Rose Trip Maroc" in the erg Chebbi near Merzouga. The Rose Trip Maroc is a female-oriented trek where teams of three must travel through the southern Moroccan Sahara desert with a compass, a map and a topographical reporter.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG