Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
4 nëntor, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Foreign tourists wearing face masks visit the Taj Mahal under heavy smog conditions, in Agra, India. As smog levels exceeded those of Beijing by more than three times, authorities also parked a van with an air purifier near the iconic 17th-century marble mausoleum in a bid to clean the air, the Press Trust of India reported.
2
Anti-government protests set fire while security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas near the state-run TV in Baghdad, Iraq.
3
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) talks to New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern next to Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte (L) during the 14th East Asia Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.
4
Women take part in the desert trek "Rose Trip Maroc" in the erg Chebbi near Merzouga. The Rose Trip Maroc is a female-oriented trek where teams of three must travel through the southern Moroccan Sahara desert with a compass, a map and a topographical reporter.
Ngarko më shumë
4 nëntor, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG