Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
5 nëntor 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The moat of the Tower of London are seen filled with thousands of lit torches as part of the installation 'Beyond the Deepening Shadow', in London, Nov. 4, 2018.
2
72,396 shrouded figures made by British artist Rob Heard, are laid out for his piece of commemorative art 'Shrouds of the Somme' to mark the upcoming centenary of the end of World War I, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.
3
A woman walks past cars with faces which are scrawled on windows covered with snow during snowfall in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
4
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
5 nëntor 2018
