5 nëntor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The moat of the Tower of London are seen filled with thousands of lit torches as part of the installation &#39;Beyond the Deepening Shadow&#39;, in London, Nov. 4, 2018.
72,396 shrouded figures made by British artist Rob Heard, are laid out for his piece of commemorative art &#39;Shrouds of the Somme&#39; to mark the upcoming centenary of the end of World War I, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.
A woman walks past cars with faces which are scrawled on windows covered with snow during snowfall in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
