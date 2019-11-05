Lidhje

5 nëntor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Hindu devotees observe Rakher Upabash in front of Shri Shri Lokenath Brahmachari Ashram temple in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A Brazilian indigenous community leader takes part in a protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium.
A riot police officer reacts after being hit with a gasoline bomb thrown by protesters during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 4, 2019.
A man with a bucket tackles a blaze as smoke rises from a fire at the Balogun market in downtown Lagos, Nigeria.
