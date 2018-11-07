Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
7 nëntor 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Russian honor guards march during the military parade at Red Square in Moscow.
2
New York Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to supporters, Nov. 6, 2018 in Queens the Queens borough of New York, after defeating Republican challenger Anthony Pappas in the race for the 14th Congressional district. Cortez has become the youngest woman elected to Congress.
3
Democratic congressional candidate Ilhan Omar is greeted by her mother-in-law after appearing at her midterm election night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nov. 6, 2018. Omar, born in Somalia, becomes the first former refugee and the first woman from Africa to join the House of Representatives.
4
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm U.S. congressional elections at the White House in Washington.
Ngarko më shumë
7 nëntor 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG