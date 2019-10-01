Lidhje

1 tetor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Militia members and soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China.
2 Chikuru, 11, carries water on her back in Bugamba district in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept. 30, 2019.
3 School children dressed up as statues, depicting Indian freedom leader Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March, stand at a traffic intersection on the eve of Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in New Delhi.
4 An anti-government protester takes cover under an umbrella during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China.

