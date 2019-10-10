Lidhje
Foto e ditës
10 tetor 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People run to take cover after mortars fired from Syria, in Akcakale, Turkey. An Associated Press journalist said at least two government buildings were hit by the mortars in Sanliurfa province's border town and at least two people were wounded.
2
Ultra-Orthodox Jews buy palm fronds to build a Sukkah, ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in the Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem.
3
People mourn outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany, a day after two people were killed in a shooting.
4
Indian school children wear face masks of Chinese President Xi Jinping to welcome him on the eve of his visit in Chennai.
10 tetor 2019
