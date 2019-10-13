Lidhje

13 tetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Pope Francis presides over a canonization Mass to (from left) Dulce Lopes Pontes, Giuseppina Vannini, John Henry Newman, Maria Teresa Chiramel Mankidiyan, and Margarita Bays, at the Vatican.
A Shinkansen bullet train rail yard is seen flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan.
An employee clears shattered glass after anti-government protesters vandalized a restaurant during a demonstration at New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong, China.
Kenya&#39;s Eliud Kipchoge (white jersey) takes the start of his attempt to bust the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon in Vienna, Austria. Kipchoge held the men&#39;s world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec.
