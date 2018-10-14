Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

14 tetor, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The Spirit of Portopiccolo sailboat leads during the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbor, Italy.
1 The Spirit of Portopiccolo sailboat leads during the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbor, Italy.
Hundreds of believers attend a church service on the Feast of the Intercession of the Virgin Mary in the Kyivv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, which is the headquarter of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchy in Kyiv.
2 Hundreds of believers attend a church service on the Feast of the Intercession of the Virgin Mary in the Kyivv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, which is the headquarter of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchy in Kyiv.
Bishops attend a Mass for the canonization of the Pope Paul VI and El Salvador&#39;s Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Vatican, Italy.
3 Bishops attend a Mass for the canonization of the Pope Paul VI and El Salvador's Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Vatican, Italy.
A wartime reenactor cuddles a ferret as they prepare to board a train during a reenactment-themed weekend, the annual &#39;Railway in Wartime&#39; event held along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, in Pickering, northern England.
4 A wartime reenactor cuddles a ferret as they prepare to board a train during a reenactment-themed weekend, the annual 'Railway in Wartime' event held along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, in Pickering, northern England.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG