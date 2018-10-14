Lidhje
Foto e ditës
14 tetor, 2018
4 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The Spirit of Portopiccolo sailboat leads during the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbor, Italy.
2
Hundreds of believers attend a church service on the Feast of the Intercession of the Virgin Mary in the Kyivv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, which is the headquarter of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchy in Kyiv.
3
Bishops attend a Mass for the canonization of the Pope Paul VI and El Salvador's Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Vatican, Italy.
4
A wartime reenactor cuddles a ferret as they prepare to board a train during a reenactment-themed weekend, the annual 'Railway in Wartime' event held along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, in Pickering, northern England.
14 tetor, 2018
