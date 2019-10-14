Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

14 tetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a local restaurant during an election campaign visit to Tilbury, Ontario.
1 Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a local restaurant during an election campaign visit to Tilbury, Ontario.
A man talks with rescue workers searching a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan.
2 A man talks with rescue workers searching a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan.
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth and Charles, the Prince of Wales proceed through the Royal Gallery before the Queen&#39;s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London.
3 Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Charles, the Prince of Wales proceed through the Royal Gallery before the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London.
Demonstrators fire a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador&#39;s President Lenin Moreno&#39;s austerity measures, in Quito, Oct. 13, 2019.
4 Demonstrators fire a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, in Quito, Oct. 13, 2019.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG