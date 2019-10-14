Lidhje
Foto e ditës
14 tetor, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a local restaurant during an election campaign visit to Tilbury, Ontario.
2
A man talks with rescue workers searching a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan.
3
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Charles, the Prince of Wales proceed through the Royal Gallery before the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London.
4
Demonstrators fire a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, in Quito, Oct. 13, 2019.
Ngarko më shumë
14 tetor, 2019
