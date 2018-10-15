Lidhje
Ditari
Foto e ditës
15 tetor 2018
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fishermen pull a net from a pond during the traditional carp haul near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic.
2
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
3
Passengers wait outside the main train station in Cologne, Germany, as the train station was closed due to a suspected hostage-taking.
4
A woman takes a picture on her phone of Halloween pumpkins with Ireland's Presidential candidates faces carved into them in a shop ahead of an upcoming Presidential election in Dublin, Ireland.
15 tetor 2018
