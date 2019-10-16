Lidhje

16 tetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman stands along the side of a road on the outskirts of the town of Tal Tamr near the Syrian Kurdish town of Ras al-Ain along the border with Turkey in the northeastern Hassakeh province with the smoke plumes of tire fires billowing in the background to decrease visibility for Turkish warplanes.
1 A woman stands along the side of a road on the outskirts of the town of Tal Tamr near the Syrian Kurdish town of Ras al-Ain along the border with Turkey in the northeastern Hassakeh province with the smoke plumes of tire fires billowing in the background to decrease visibility for Turkish warplanes.
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (2nd L) leaves the chamber for a second time while trying to give her annual policy address as she is heckled by pro-democracy lawmakers at the Legislative Council.
2 Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (2nd L) leaves the chamber for a second time while trying to give her annual policy address as she is heckled by pro-democracy lawmakers at the Legislative Council.
A Syrian girl who is newly displaced by the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria, cries as she sits in a bus upon her arrival at the Bardarash camp, north of Mosul, Iraq.
3 A Syrian girl who is newly displaced by the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria, cries as she sits in a bus upon her arrival at the Bardarash camp, north of Mosul, Iraq.
Indigenous people protest at the Esplanade of the Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil. Indigenous leaders from 26 tribes of the Pataxo and Tupinamba ethnic groups are in Brasilia to demand the regularization of territories and for a series of actions and meetings with the government and society representatives.
4 Indigenous people protest at the Esplanade of the Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil. Indigenous leaders from 26 tribes of the Pataxo and Tupinamba ethnic groups are in Brasilia to demand the regularization of territories and for a series of actions and meetings with the government and society representatives.

