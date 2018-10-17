Lidhje

17 tetor, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry looks on as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is hugged by Luke Vincent, 5, on their arrival in Dubbo, Australia.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia.
A visitor talks with the android robot &#39;totto&#39;, which was modeled form Japanese TV personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, during its demonstration at World Robot Summit in Tokyo.
A decoration resembling a giant marijuana bud drops into the crowd at midnight, during a party marking the legalization of recreational cannabis in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Credit: Chandra Raye/@chachmusic/Handout)
