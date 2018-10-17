Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
17 tetor, 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Britain's Prince Harry looks on as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is hugged by Luke Vincent, 5, on their arrival in Dubbo, Australia.
2
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia.
3
A visitor talks with the android robot 'totto', which was modeled form Japanese TV personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, during its demonstration at World Robot Summit in Tokyo.
4
A decoration resembling a giant marijuana bud drops into the crowd at midnight, during a party marking the legalization of recreational cannabis in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Credit: Chandra Raye/@chachmusic/Handout)
Ngarko më shumë
17 tetor, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG