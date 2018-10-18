Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

18 tetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry embraces India Brown during a public walk in Melbourne, Australia.
1 Britain's Prince Harry embraces India Brown during a public walk in Melbourne, Australia.
A woman prays near a memorial to people killed during a shooting rampage at a vocational college in Kerch, Crimea.
2 A woman prays near a memorial to people killed during a shooting rampage at a vocational college in Kerch, Crimea.
Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia&#39;s Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, in connection with the disappearance of a U.S.-based Saudi journalist.
3 Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, in connection with the disappearance of a U.S.-based Saudi journalist.
This picture taken from a helicopter shows disinfectant being released over an area affected by liquefaction due to the September 28 earthquake and where thousands are still feared buried, in an attempt to sterilize it, in Palu, Indonesia.
4 This picture taken from a helicopter shows disinfectant being released over an area affected by liquefaction due to the September 28 earthquake and where thousands are still feared buried, in an attempt to sterilize it, in Palu, Indonesia.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG