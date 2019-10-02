Lidhje
Foto e ditës
2 tetor, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This U.S. Air Force handout photo shows an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launching during an operational test at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Time, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
2
Hatice Cengiz, center, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi, accompanied by his colleagues and friends including
The Washington Post
owner Jeff Bezos, unveil a plaque, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.
3
Anti-government protesters set a fire and block roads in Baghdad, Iraq.
4
A woman migrant holds her baby, as she arrives at the port of Skala Sikamias, following a rescue operation by a Frontex patrol vessel, at the port of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
