Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

20 tetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An anti-government demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station during a protest in Hong Kong, China.
1 An anti-government demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station during a protest in Hong Kong, China.
Rennes&#39; French defender Faitout Maouassa (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Monaco vs Rennes at the &quot;Louis II Stadium&quot; in Monaco.
2 Rennes' French defender Faitout Maouassa (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Monaco vs Rennes at the "Louis II Stadium" in Monaco.
Shepherds herd flocks of sheep in the city center of Madrid, Spain.
3 Shepherds herd flocks of sheep in the city center of Madrid, Spain.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) introduces Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the &quot;Bernie&#39;s Back&quot; rally at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York City, Oct. 19, 2019.
4 U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) introduces Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in the Queens Borough of New York City, Oct. 19, 2019.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG